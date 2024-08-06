Matteo Renzi, safe still empty: zero revenue after three years for his Ma.Re Holding

Matteo Renzi is often around the world for international conferences, but his business is not shining. In fact, the third balance sheet of his Ma.Re Holding has just been filed of which he is the sole director, which in 2023 recorded zero revenue exactly as it happened in 2022 and the year before. The income statement closed in loss for approximately 2 thousand euros which are added to the 4 thousand 300 euros of unrecovered deficit and which would have eroded the capital of 10 thousand euros by more than two thirds thus forcing the partners either to repay the liabilities or to liquidate, if it were not for Renzi he injected 10 thousand euros as reserves and so in addition to covering the loss the net equity is positive by approximately 13 thousand euros.

A few weeks ago Renzi made room in the safe of which he had 90% for all his children. After his son Francesco (born in 2011) who already had 10%, dad Renzi ceded 10% each to his son Emanuele (2003) and daughter Ester (2006), thus decreasing to 70%. Ma.Re Holding was born from the name change of Ma.Re Consulting established in 2021. The company’s activity is typical of a holding company, i.e. the assumption and management of shareholdings, but a consulting business is also foreseen. But after three years, revenues are at zero.