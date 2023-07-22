The former Prime Minister and Senator of Italia Viva Matteo Renzi is a proud father. Proud of his son Francesco, who graduated, as well as being a football enthusiast, arriving to play in Serie C with the meadow.

“It’s like a bicycle kick dedicated to all those who said to you: ‘no, you can’t reconcile too many different things'”, Matteo Renzi wrote on social media, under a photo that shows him smiling together with his wife and three children. “But today you show everyone, especially yourself, that in life you must always try to cultivate the most diverse and greatest passions. Enjoy this day thinking back to all the times you didn’t make it, when a coach kept you on the bench, when an exam didn’t go as you would have liked, when someone let you down.”

Then the senator refers to an experience abroad that his son is about to face. “And now that you leave for an adventure across the ocean, know that wherever you go you will carry an unbreakable hug with you. The hug of your parents, your siblings, the whole family will always be with you. As if it were an eternal, beautiful, first day of school. Have a good road, dear Dr. Renzi, we are proud of you!”.





