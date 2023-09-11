It is the diet of the moment that has seduced Hollywood stars and models, politicians and entrepreneurs. Matteo Renzi publicly praised her for having reduced his waistline and Flavio Briatore confessed that he managed to lose 20 kilos. It’s intermittent fasting. “Performing a caloric restriction for certain periods also becomes healthy” with “anti-aging effects”, says Mauro Minelli, immunologist and professor of ‘Foundations of dietetics and nutrition’ at Lum University, to Adnkronos Salute, who takes stock of this dietary regime . “The intermittent diet requires a lot of self-control, which translates into not indulging in mistakes, because repetition and above all alternation are fundamental to push the body to trigger those mechanisms that will lead us to lose fat and obtain benefits at an inflammatory and metabolic level” , he warns.

“There is a lot of data published in various scientific journals that support the Mediterranean diet model as the best nutritional treatment of chronic non-communicable diseases, namely diabetes, atherosclerosis, tumors and lung diseases which the WHO has defined as ‘i 4 big killers’ – recalls Minelli – In this context, as a tool for primary prevention and treatment of these pathologies, interest has increased in dietary patterns aimed at modulating the intake of nutrients based on circadian rhythms or periods of abstention from more or less long periods of food alternating with periods of feeding. These alternatives to the Mediterranean diet have the aim of activating the metabolic pathways linked to catabolism, autophagy and those molecular mechanisms linked to the development of chronic diseases”.

Is the choice of many VIPs to focus on this diet correct? “If the ultimate aim is to also lose fat mass, carrying out a caloric restriction for certain periods also becomes healthy: the decrease in the ‘intake’ of nutrients can reduce the inflammatory state and can stimulate the start of processes useful for eliminating waste of cellular metabolism to the point of having anti-aging effects”.

“Intermittent fasting is a dietary regime that involves alternating fasting and non-fasting phases. Nalso known as the ’16/8′ scheme in which abstention from food intake is required for a period of 16 hours, a time considered – continues Minelli – useful for our body to trigger the process of cellular regeneration and for the reduction of the production of free radicals which will determine a slowdown in cellular aging. Weight loss will be favored by the fact that in the fasting phase the cells, deprived of their nourishment, will use the stored fat as a source of energy.”

“The 16 hours of fasting are followed by 8 hours in which food is allowed. To give an example, an individual in good health will start eating at 8 am and finish at 4 pm, and then resume eating the following day at 8 am”, he continues. “But to ensure that intermittent fasting produces positive effects, without having negative repercussions on our state of health, we must follow a healthy and balanced diet during non-fasting hours – specifies the immunologist – The selection of foods is very important and obviously foods particularly rich in fats or sugars. During the 16 hours of fasting, the intake of non-caloric drinks, such as coffee or tea and obviously water, will still be allowed.”

According to Minelli, “it is however recommended not to approach intermittent fasting independently, but to always rely on professional figures who are experts in nutrition – he underlines – to avoid energy and nutrient deficiencies or simply in order to be able to follow this dietary regime as best as possible and obtain the desired results. In the first days – he observes – there could be a high sense of hunger accompanied by irritability, which will be useful to control with the help of the specialist”.

“Lastly, intermittent dieting requires a lot of self-controlwhich translates into not indulging in mistakes, because repetition and above all alternation are fundamental for the body to trigger those mechanisms that will lead us to lose fat and obtain benefits at an inflammatory and metabolic level”, he concludes.