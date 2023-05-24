A few months after the dispute with Luca Salatino, Matteo Ranieri he became the protagonist of some unpublished statements regarding his relationship with the former tronista of Men and women. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Matteo Ranieri and Luca Salatino were two of the most loved and talked about tronisti of Men and Women. In the last period, the two had ended up at the center of the gossip news due to a furious quarrel.

In any case, a few months ago, the former competitors of the program hosted by Maria De Filippi made the peace and they are back together more than ever. The first to break the silence on the matter it was Matteo:

I have received many, too many questions like this. But does it really matter that much? In my opinion not. For me what matters is having clarified each other, but above all having respected each other despite the disagreements. Not having done like 99% of people in this social media world who, in order to get 2 more views, start throwing shit.

The former tronista was available to answer some requests on his Instagram profile. A user asked him for the reason of the quarrel and this was his answer:

Anyone who has been following me for a while knows. I’m grateful to the people who follow me and support me, but I don’t believe the story of having to explain everything to everyone. I believe more in other things: respect, trust, honesty etc…

Matteo Ranieri: the alleged reason for the dispute with Luca Salatino

However, he thought about satisfying the most curious Deianeira Marzano. According to the scoop launched by the gossip expert, the reason for which Matteo Ranieri and Luca Salatino had decided to close relations seems to be linked to GFVip. These were hers words: