With Piantedosi, Italy (finally) has a Minister of the Interior

It seems that Italy has finally found an interior minister who works. Matteo Piantedosi is an experienced technician who served as prefect of Lodi, Bologna And Rome. So a field experience more than ever useful so as not to remain in theory. Born in Naples, he was also head of Salvini’s cabinet when he was Minister of the Interior and then – in the same role – also with Luciana Lamorgese.

His first speeches were characterized by concreteness And determinationjust think of his role in the so-called “rave decree”. It is what Italy needs on the very important level not only of public safety but – also and above all – of the perception that citizens have of it. In fact, the issue of security is also very sensitive for politics because it often determined the outcome of the elections. Just think of the case of Giovanna Reggianiwife of an officer of Marinaraped and killed in the capital in a lane without lighting at the Tor di Quinto station.

The controversy breaks out and shortly after he wins in the municipal elections John Alemanno who made safety one of his strong points. Planted also took a clear position on the phenomenon known as “malamovida” which haunts many Italian cities, especially Rome. Today in an interview with Messenger he said: “We are finalizing the details of a planning Of extraordinary checks especially in major cities. We will do it in a similar way to the ones we started for checks at railway stations. In agreement with the mayors, we will also pay attention to commercial establishments in proximity of which these phenomena occur. Youth socialization and entertainment are very positive facts but they must not be to the detriment of public peace and the safety of citizens“.

In fact, going to the center of the big Italian cities is more like descending into a video game centered on Beirut. Equally Piantedosi has perfectly understood the political input of his government on the new discipline of NGO. He is actively dealing with other public order problems, such as the recent cases of violence in hospitals, where it is planned to establish Police fixed, at least for large complexes. Lastly he took a clear stand against the events that took place in the clash tamong the supporters of Rome and Naples with the imminent proceedings of Daspo.

Piantedosi’s action particularly shines also in relation to that of Lamorgese interior minister in governments Count 2 and Dragons. Especially in the yellow-red one, Lamorgese was characterized by an evident institutional shyness in dealing with emergencies in the field that citizens interpreted from afar. The journey to Piantedosi is still long and the particular historical period and cultural climate present formidable challenges, ma we can say that the beginning, for once, was finally reassuring for the citizens.



