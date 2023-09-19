Matteo of struggle and Giorgia of government like the PSI in the 70s? But the dual role did not help the socialists

Matteo Salvini welcomed in Pontida Marine Le Pen, “Putinian” and rising leader of the opposition to Macron. But with the tenant of the Elysée Giorgia Meloniwho received Ursula Von der Leyen in Lampedusa, is agreeing on a solution on the entry of migrants into Europe. In short, Matteo is fighting and Giorgia is governing.

The line of the young leaders of the majority reminds me of the “more advanced balances” of De Martino, secretary of the PSI which, in the early 1970s, coexisted with the DC in the executive branch. But, in local authorities, he signed alliances with Berlinguer’s strong PCI. This strategy did not help the socialists, who shook the tree, whose fruits, i.e. the votes, were eaten by the communists.

And today? The League and Meloni’s party, covering both fronts, will perhaps increase their respective consensus at the European elections: we vote with proportional representation. Sooner or later, however, competition between Salvini and Meloni could not cause the center-right crisis, also due to the absence of Berlusconi, who could have attempted to mediate, settling the divisions between the Premier and the Head of the Northern League?

