Professional cyclist Matteo Moschetti is hospitalized at Niguarda with fractures to the vertebrae of his neck and clavicle

The accident involving the professional cyclist occurred yesterday afternoon, Tuesday 23 July Matthew Musket27 years old. The sprinter from Lombardy was training in the industrial area of Bernate Ticino (Milan) and, as confirmed more precisely by the regional emergency agency, on the provincial road 170 that runs from the Naviglio towards Mesero.

Yesterday afternoon, July 23, Matteo Moschetti was the protagonist of a bad road accident that occurred during his training on two wheels in Bernate Ticino (Milan). The sprinter was in fact hit by a truck according to dynamics yet to be clarified.

The emergency services were alerted immediately and arrived very quickly at the scene of the accident. The violent impact with the asphalt immediately caused the cyclist various injuries that, at first, appeared to be serious. For this reason, the 118 operations center sent an ambulance and the air rescue to the scene in code red.

The alarm, however, was later called off and the young man, once stabilized by the paramedics, was transported by helicopter to the hospital. Niguarda of Milan in yellow code.

The prognosis is still serious. He was in fact diagnosed with a series of traumas, including two fractures to the vertebrae of the neck, a fracture to the clavicle, cuts to the nerves of the face.

Following the accident, Moschetti struggled to remember the moment of the impact.

The career of the sprinter

Matteo Moschetti, professional sprinter originally from Robecco on the Navigliocurrently rides for the Swiss professional Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team. The professional wore, among others, the jersey of Trek SegafredoU.S. men’s road cycling team.

Among the various successes achieved, the cyclist includes those of lat Vuelta a Espana heyThe Grand Prix of Isbergues achieved in 2023. In 2021, however, he won the Forever Alfredo in Tuscany, arriving fourth in the stage of Termoli at the Giro d’Italia and in second place in a fraction at Tour of Sicily.