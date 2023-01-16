The most wanted mobster in Italy, the Sicilian Matteo Messina Denaro, a fugitive for 30 years, was arrested this Monday in Palermo (Sicily, south), as part of a major police operation.

“Today, January 16, the carabinieri (…) detained the fugitive Matteo Messina Denaro inside a health facility in Palermo where he had gone for clinical therapy,” said the general of the carabinieri, Pasquale Angelosanto. , to the AGI agency.

The “godfather” of the mafia was on the list of the most wanted criminals in the world as the leader of the powerful criminal organization Cosa Nostra, specialized in drug trafficking, prostitution, extortion and money laundering.

This is what is known about the most wanted man in Italy.

Who is Matteo Messina?

The hitherto fugitive, known by the nicknames “U siccu” (the thin one, in Sicilian dialect) or “Diabolik” because he liked the thief from said comic, was born in the Sicilian town of Castelvetrano and his father, “Don Ciccio” , was the head of the Trapani mafia.

Little by little he ascended positions in Cosa Nostra and the investigators considered that he became the “boss of bosses” of the Sicilian mafia from his hiding place.

The man replaced Salvatore “La Bestia” Riina, captured in 1993 and died in November 2017, and later Bernardo Provenzano, who fled from Justice for 38 years.

Messina Denaro had been a fugitive since the summer of 1993, when in a letter written to his then girlfriend, Angela, after the mafia massacres in Rome, Milan and Florence, he announced the beginning of his life as a fugitive from Justice. “You will hear from me (implying that I knew his name would soon be associated with serious bloodshed) and be painted as a demon, but it is all falsehoods,” he wrote.

Known for his extreme evil, the 60-year-old Denaro boasted that he could “fill an entire graveyard” with his victims.

The last sentence considers him the mastermind of the attacks that caused the death of the two anti-mafia magistrates in 1992 Paolo Borsellino and Giovani Falcone, his wife, Francesca Morvillo, and eight escort agents.

The leader is also suspected of ordering the 1993 bombings in Rome, Milan and Florence that killed 10 people just months after Cosa Nostra assassinated judges Falcone and Borsellino.

In addition, he accumulates several life sentences for dozens of murders, among them that of little Giuseppe Di Matteo, son of a repentant mafioso, whom he ordered to dissolve in acid after almost two years of captivity.

In these years, some details of his life became known, such as that, despite being the most wanted man in Italy, this did not prevent him from traveling to Barcelona to undergo eye surgery, as various investigations have shown.

Archive photo of Sicilian godfather Matteo Messina Denaro.

According to investigators, Messina Denaro continued from hiding to give orders in Cosa Nostra.

The power of the considered last boss of Cosa Nostra, the last of the “Corleoneses”, is demonstrated not only in his extensive network of contacts and figureheads that he built in these years, but can also be quantified in the more than 4,000 million euros that has been confiscated from its surroundings.

The face of the mafia leader was almost unknown and only a few photographs of him from 30 years ago were available.

His last portrait was based on reconstructions made through computers, which included details entrusted to the Police by some of the detainees around him, which are incredibly similar to those that have been seen in a photograph released this Monday by the authorities after his arrest.

In this image he appears older, with dyed black hair, slightly heavier, but above all without the dark glasses with which he was known due to vision problems.

His figure was always surrounded by legends. The researchers pointed out that the elusive “capo” of Costa Nostra was a very different personality from the rest of the mafia bosses such as Riina and Provenzano, of low intelligence and hidden for years in the middle of the countryside in terrible conditions.

There was talk about Messina Denaro of his great intelligence and that he loved luxury, travel, cars and clothes, and now, after his arrest, many of these legends that were built over years can be clarified.

Magistrate Giovani Falcone (second from the left), with his group of bodyguards before being assassinated by Cosa Nostra

This was his capture

The “capo” of Cosa Nostra managed to spend years and decades hiding on an island like Sicily, because he did not use cell phones or electronic communications. He used to use easily concealable bits of paper, which they handed to each other in a handshake, and which can be swallowed down without any particular difficulty, the so-called pizzini.

Nevertheless, The capo was captured this Monday in a health clinic in Palermo, the Sicilian capital, where he went to receive medical treatment for colon cancer.

Capture of the Italian capo Matteo Messina. Photo: PRESS OFFICE OF THE ITALIAN CARABINIERI / AFP

The Sicilian mafia boss suffered from colon cancer and liver metastases for which he underwent periodic cycles of chemotherapy treatments.

The capo appeared as Andrea Bonafede, born in 1963, in the file of the “La Maddalena” clinic in Palermo, where it had been going on for a year and where no one seemed to have realized that this sick man was the last godfather of Cosa Nostra, protected for three decades by an impenetrable network that allowed him to continue directing criminal activities in the shadows.

According to some media, Messina Denaro tried to get away from the clinic area when he saw the police approaching, but finally, without putting up any resistance, he was arrested along with another person who was with him.

“I am Matteo Messina Denaro,” he said, without problems, to the members of the special body of the carabinieri when they asked him to identify himself.

We would never have imagined that a man who was sick and in such poor condition waiting to be admitted to the clinic could be the ‘capo’

More details will be revealed at a press conference called by Palermo prosecutors and the police who have conducted the investigations.

“We would never have imagined that a man who is sick and in such poor condition waiting to be admitted to the clinic could be the ‘capo’ they have been looking for for thirty years,” says the director of the clinic, Stefania Filosto, to the newspaper “Corriere della Sera”. “.

The clinic issued a statement stating that regarding “the arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro, carried out this Monday in the surroundings of the La Maddalena hospital, it should be noted that he was undergoing cancer treatment, under a false name.” .

“Immediate instructions have been given to the administration, health management, plant doctors and parasanitary personnel to provide the police, to whom we thank, all the patient’s clinical documentation, as well as quick responses to the requested information”, keep going.

And it is specified that “no employee or collaborator is authorized to grant interviews and provide the press with information protected by summary secrecy.”

The first images of Messina Denaro, who is 60, show a man much older than his age in a fleece-lined coat, beanie and dark glasses.

Messina Denaro appears escorted by the police who put him in a black van to a destination that has not been disclosed, but surely to a maximum security prison outside of Sicily.

Satisfaction in Italy for his arrest

Meanwhile, the Italian authorities and institutions expressed great satisfaction at the arrest of Messina Denaro, whose capture had become the country’s pending issue against organized crime.

“A great victory for the state, which shows that it does not give in to the mafia,” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said after the arrest of the country’s most wanted criminal was made public.

The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, called the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, and the Carabinieri Commander to express his congratulations on the arrest of the capo, “carried out in close collaboration with the Judiciary.”

“Great satisfaction for a historic result in the fight against the mafia,” said Piantedosi for his part, after the news was released upon his arrival in Ankara to meet with his Turkish counterpart.

The minister congratulated “the Palermo Prosecutor’s Office and the Carabineros who brought a very dangerous fugitive to justice.” Today is “an extraordinary day for the state and for all those who have always fought against the mafia,” he added.

Others were more critical: “The mafia has not fallen with his arrest, which today is a rich and bloody organization, which distributes money to its people and replaces the State, with accomplices in politics and among businessmen,” he said for his part Lirio Abbate, one of the Italian journalists who is an expert on the subject.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING*

*With information from AFP and EFE