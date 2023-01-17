Matteo Messina Denaro and the arrest: “The handcuffs? They weren’t needed”

Matthew Messina Money It was taken after 30 years of fugitive. The mafia boss pretended to be Andrea Bonafede and was framed by Ros. As the Captain Last with Toto Riina he also led a team of «hunters» in search of the super-fugitive Matteo Messina Denaro. But, unlike «Ultimo», once the mission is accomplished – we read in the Corriere della Sera – he prefers not to wear the «mephisto» or scarves for hide your own identity. Far from it. The Colonel Archdeacon Lucius he puts his face into it and has no fear of revealing his identity. “I am the commander of an operations department that has some obligations and I think I have to operate in this way – he replies dryly to anyone who points it out to him -, in the past I have several times testified in various processes. I do not have nothing to hide».

“It all started – says Arcidiacono and the Corriere reports it – around 6.30. We knew that Bonafede would go to the clinicbut we weren’t sure of who was behind that name. He arrived aboard a white Fiat Bravo and immediately headed over upon acceptance». However, the capture takes place later, outside the perimeter of the Maddalena clinic. The so-called Bonafede «it comes out on a small road side around 8.20, probably headed into a bar for breakfast». No escape or resistance. «As soon as he saw that there was confusion and the traffic blocked it’s just walked back down the same lane, but also the other way there were my men» To the ruthless criminal have been save the handcuffs. «There are rules and they must be respected – says the Archdeacon -. Otherwise we don’t do our job. He he also thanked us for how we treated him and perhaps he also realized the great work done for capture it».

Subscribe to the newsletter

