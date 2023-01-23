Matteo Messina Denaro also had another false identity (his name was Francesco) and he had been living permanently in Campobello di Mazara for at least 4 years. This is what SCO and the Trapani Flying Squad have ascertained. What we need to understand is how he managed to get away with the constant checks put in place in recent years by the carabinieri, police and finance. In some cases there were real sieges between Campobello, Partanna and Castelvetrano. Messina Denaro is certain, he lived in the house in via San Giovanni 260, a house of a hundred square meters and he has done so since at least 2019.

From the investigations emerge an alleged secret son and also a lover who allegedly lived with the boss. This is what emerges from the searches that the judiciary and the police are carrying out in the hideouts where the Castelvetrano mafia boss lived. In fact, during the research, women’s clothes were found.

The boss may have lived there together with his secret son who has been talked about since 2005 when the police intercepted a conversation in which specific references were made. And this secret son, half ghost and half heir, kept hidden as a sin or as a treasure, has in fact changed the relationships and affections within the family. The investigators of the Mobile who were following the fugitive in fact intercepted a conversation between Filippo Guttadauro, brother-in-law of the boss, husband of his sister, Rosalia Messina Denaro, and his son Francesco.

The only certainties of the existence of this son, born between the end of 2004 and the beginning of 2005 in a triangle between the Municipalities of Partanna, Castelvetrano and Campobello, would lie precisely in the wiretaps stolen from the boss’s family, who talk about him most than once, even making it clear that the father would have gotten angry and would have asked for proof of DNA.