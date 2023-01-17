Vittorio Gebbia is the head of medical oncology at the La Maddalena clinic, the place where Matteo Messina Denaro was captured: he was the one who treated the Cosa Nostra boss.

“His conditions are serious, the disease has accelerated in recent months. I wouldn’t call him a patient in good health,” He says in an interview with Republicstating that he never suspected that the man – in the “Andrea Bonafede” documents – was one of the most dangerous fugitives in the history of Italy.

“Aside from the fact that we doctors don’t circulate with sketches of fugitives in our pockets – explains Gebbia – it’s easy to say now after seeing his face. I must have received him in my office two or three times and I assure you that, among the thousands of patients I see, this Mr. Andrea Bonafede has never leapt to my eye for any reason. Indeed, if they had told me earlier that it could be Messina Denaro, I would not have believed it”.

While respecting the privacy that belongs to a mafia boss regarding his health conditions, the oncologist reveals: “He accepted the prognosis and subsequent therapies with great dignity”.

She met him a few times in her studio, she describes him as “a completely ordinary person, the classic patient from the Sicilian province, with a Trapani accent”.

“The magistrates themselves have sent us several mafia bosses with important pathologies – adds Gebbia – and it is not the first time we have seen people being treated here end up in handcuffs for crimes of various kinds. For us Matteo Messina Denaro was Mr. Andrea Bonafede, all the documents and prescriptions in order, no reason to suspect “.

On the treatments that the mafia boss will have to continue to follow he concludes: “Yesterday the carabinieri asked me whether to postpone the chemotherapy cycle that he was supposed to do here by three, four days would have had consequences and I signed the authorization because such a limited delay it will have no effect on your health.”