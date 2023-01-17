In a case like the one involving Matteo Messina Denaro, survival on average can reach 24-36 months on average

With over 43,700 new cases registered each year, that at the colon the second most frequent type of tumor in our country and also the second among the deadliest: five-year survival after diagnosis is now around 65%. The use of the scalpel is usually the first step and may be sufficient to aspire to definitive healing, if the tumor is identified in an early stage.

According to reports, for Matteo Messina Denaro had already been operated on two years ago and, after the appearance of liver metastases, had undergone another operation. And now being treated with chemotherapy. In case of liver metastases chemotherapy is a standard treatment to prolong survival and counteract symptoms of pathology – explains Carmine Pinto, director of medical oncology at the Ausl-Irccs of Reggio Emilia -. It is usually prescribed for several months and, based on the specific subtype of tumor present in each patient (if a certain genetic mutation is present), so-called molecularly targeted drugs can be added to extend the time available to patients.