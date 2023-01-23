The car in which he traveled Matthew Messina Money the day of the arrest was one Fiat Bravobut he also used a Alfa Romeo Giulietta. The boss, described as a person who loves luxury and the good life, apparently didn’t use expensive cars for his travels. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known by the nickname of Diabolikat the time of the arrest was not traveling on the iconic Jaguar E-Type from 1961, the car used by the cartoon character from which this nickname derives, or on other luxury cars.

Car Matteo Messina Money

When it comes to cars, the boss Matteo Messina Denaro preferred to keep a low profile and not draw too much attention to himself, so much so that he used one for his daily commute cheap and simple carwithout too many frills or flashy and dated accessories, such as the Fiat Bravo.

Matteo Messina Denaro’s real car was an Alfa Romeo Giulietta

During the search in his third hideout of vicolo San Vito a Campobello of Mazara was also found aAlfa Romeo Giuliettapurchased personally by Matteo Messina Denaro and registered to mother of Andrea Bonafede, with papers in order and also insured until May 2023.

White Fiat Bravo searched after the arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro

The white Fiat Bravo in which Matteo Messina Denaro was traveling on the day of his arrest was probably the driver’s car John Luppinothe clean record that accompanied the boss for don’t attract too much attention.

Alfa Romeo Giulietta Matteo Messina Money

Matteo Messina Denaro’s real car was aAlfa Romeo Giulietta. During his arrest, the boss had the keys to this car in his pocket, thanks to which the Carabinieri managed to track down the car which was parked in a garage, i.e. near the third hideout to Campobello of Mazara.

Probably on the morning of the arrest, Messina Denaro went in his car to the home of the trusted driver John Luppinowho then accompanied him to the Maddalena Clinic in Palermo aboard the white Fiat Bravo.

The Giulietta was found near the third hideout in vicolo San Vito in Campobello di Mazara

There Juliet it was purchased by the boss in Palermo and registered to his front name Andrew Bonafede. This is an ex rental vehicle Avis Budget Italia spa Fleet co., registered on February 18, 2020 to Bozen. The Giulietta then passed into the hands of FCA Italy (Turin branch), which has it purchased and then registered on December 15, 2020reselling it the next day to the owner of a car showroom in Palermo.

Who is Matteo Messina Denaro

Matteo Messina Denaro is a Italian criminalknown as the boss of the Sicilian mafia. Was a member of the Trapani Mafia family, and is believed to be the head of the Mafia family following the death of Salvatore Riina.

Born in Castelvetrano in the province of Trapani, in 1962, Messina Denaro began his criminal career as an affiliate of the Trapani mafia family. He quickly rose through the ranks, becoming one of the leaders of the family. In the 1993, after the arrest of Salvatore Riina, he was indicated as one of his possible successors as head of the Cosa Nostra. Messina Denaro was sentenced to life for numerous crimes, including the murder of magistrates, public officials and mafia rivals. He was also accused of extortion, drug trafficking and other crimes associated with the mafia.

The boss Matteo Messina Money

Since the beginning of the 90s he has been wanted by the Italian and international law enforcement agencies, and declared fugitive since 1993. He was considered one of the most dangerous fugitives in Italy and one of the most wanted in the world. Despite having been on the run for decades, Messina Denaro has managed to maintain control over his criminal organization, and is believed to have continued to be active in mafia activity even while on the run.

It is important to underline that organized crime represents a threat to society and institutions, and the activities of mafia organizations such as the one of which Messina Denaro is a member must be opposed by every legal means available.

