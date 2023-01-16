Matthew Messina Money was (and maybe still is) also a gamer, as well as a ruthless mafioso who had taken the reins of Cosa Nostra after the arrest of Totò Riina. As you know, he was arrested today in Palermo after thirty years on the run and from his correspondence, between one murder and another, his passion for the gaming world emerged, with quotes from Donkey Kong 3 and Secret of Mana 2.

Actually since Messina Denaro talks about Seiken Densetsu 3 (Secret of Mana 2), originally released on Super NES, we imagine that by Donkey Kong 3 he meant Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble! and not the title originally released on the NES. But they are details, in these cases. The important thing is that he discovered that, at least in the 16-bit era, he was a fan of Nintendo (which casts a somewhat sinister light on Mario and Luigi’s accent…just kidding).

However in the letter, sent to Maria Mesi, one of his many women, the boss wrote:

“I really want to give you a gift. You know, I read that the tape of Donkey Kong 3 is out and I can’t wait for it to be on the market to buy it for you. The Secret of Mana 2 one, it hasn’t arrived yet…”