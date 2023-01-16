Matteo Messina Denaro, the super fugitive betrayed by the tumor: this is how the capture came about

The track of the tumor was decisive in the capture of the boss Matteo Messina Denaro. About six months ago the Carabinieri del Ros received a report: Messina Denaro was strongly affected by a tumor. So bad as to be forced to undergo important treatments, close to home.

These are the clues that guided the carabinieri, who immediately set out on the trail of patients being treated in Sicilian oncological structures who had the same characteristics. He brings it back Republic.

A few months ago there was a blitz in Messina, which culminated in nothing. In the summer months, in fact, various voices supported the thesis according to which Messina Denaro was in Sicily, precisely to undergo the right treatments. But as happens in all the best capture opportunities, even the mission of months ago, led to nothing.

Prosecutor Teresa Principato, one of the magistrates who dedicated part of her life to hunting down the boss, had told Republic: “Whenever we were close to the fugitive, something always happened. There were drafts, news, which in one way or another leaked out. There were too many strange things happening around our investigation. I knew that way we would never arrest him. And then I began to investigate a mole in court. Which I’ve never found. We are dealing with a great mafia fugitive who has a strong relationship with Freemasonry and politics. And that’s the real reason why he hasn’t been arrested yet.”

“Matteo – explained the magistrate in charge of the investigation until a few years ago – had trusted men in many administrations: from the police headquarters to the services. Thus, I am convinced, she was able to know in real time about our investigations. And he always managed to escape ”.

Matteo Messina Denaro was known to be a fugitive who moved often, even abroad. That he had an eye problem and an old tumor that was tormenting him. Then the tip that spoke of a “terminally ill”. Everything led to Andrea Bonafede, under treatment since 2020 at the La Maddalena clinic in Palermo. The same as this morning, as a true fugitive, he attempted to escape from the bar window.