The daughter of Matteo Messina Denaro, through her lawyer, denies the news spread by journalists, after the arrest of the boss

Lorenza Alagna is the natural daughter of the boss Matthew Messina Money. After the first news emerged, she decided to break the silence through her lawyer.

Newspapers had reported the news that the woman had revealed about wanting nothing to do with the father. But after the lawyer’s statements, it was denied.

This is the message disseminated in the press:

‘I’ve never denied my father and I’ve never said I won’t visit him in prison’. Following the arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro, the mass media uproar that arose did not spare his daughter, Lorenza Alagna. Since the days immediately following the arrest and with an ever more incessant and insistent rhythm, news deprived of any foundation has been disseminated through the national media and online dissemination. Concerning an alleged manifestation of will on the part of Lorenza Alagna, aimed at denying any contact with her father.

It’s still:

Anything that has been published falsely is categorically denied. Given that her daughter has never released any statement that could lead her to believe the existence of her will to deny any contact with her father after her arrest. With the dutiful clarification that there has never, ever been contact with the father since birth.

The arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro

After 30 years on the run, Italy’s most wanted boss, Matteo Messina Denaro, has been captured. It happened after a blitz in the clinic where he underwent treatment for cancer.

The news spread, speak of lengthy investigations. Investigations carried out thanks to the wiretapping of the family and the search for cancer patients.

Matteo Messina Denaro called himself Andrew Bonafede. A name “borrowed” from a longtime friend. The real Bonafede is now accused of aggravated aiding and abetting and mafia association.

In addition to having given him his identity, even a document stamped by the municipality, the man has bought a house in his name. Thus allowing the boss to use it and hide. Inside the house, the police forces found an agenda which, according to the first reports, would contain names, appointments and its accounting.