Matteo Messina Denaro met his never recognized daughter in prison

Imprisoned in the maximum security prison in L’Aquila, Matteo Messina Denaro met his daughter Lorenza Alagna for the first time. The 26-year-old, whom the Castelvetrano mafia boss has never officially recognized, went to the Abruzzo penitentiary where the man was taken after her arrest on 16 January. The girl, who recently became a mother, was an obsession with Messina Denaro, who also spoke of her in some old pizzini. “I’ll tell you something intimate: I’ve never seen my daughter as fate wanted it this way, how can I hope for a fairy tale? Not knowing your own children is against nature”, he wrote to the former mayor of Castelvetrano Antonino Vaccarino, in 2005.

In her home in Campobello, the carabinieri found dozens of letters never sent to the young woman, who apparently did not want to meet her father. “Every world has demons different from those of the others,” reported one of her messages. “Stay away from worlds you don’t know. I have entered other worlds at the price of suffering, but you never dare, please”. The former fugitive, convicted of the Capaci and via d’Amelio massacres, also accused her of having “degenerated in her depths” in one of her pizzini found in the house of her sister Rosalia Messina Denaro. In her message, she compared her daughter to the granddaughter of the mafioso Leonardo Bonafede, who instead said she was honored by her kinship with her grandfather. In January, Lorenza Alagna had however specified that she had never “disowned her father”, asking through her lawyer not to venture into the “intangible sphere of father-daughter relationships”.