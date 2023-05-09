Here are the words of the boss in the first interrogation filed in the prosecutor’s office in Palermo on February 21st

“My name is Matteo Messina Denaro, I worked in the countryside and I was a farmer. I no longer have a residence because the Municipality canceled me. I am now a stateless person” these are the words chosen by Matthew Messina Money during an unpublished interrogation, dating back to February 21, when the boss was heard by the investigating judge Alfredo Montalto and from pm Gianluca DeLeo in the context of a criminal proceeding in which he is liable for aggravated extortion.

"My economic conditions? I lack for nothing. I had assets but you took them all away from me. If I still have something I won't say it, I'm not stupid" Messina Denaro declared again. During the interrogation, the boss also answered about his own nicknames: "The various journalists attacked me as a fugitive, but I didn't have nicknames in my family" he explained, even if, contrary to what he admitted, his parents called him U safe And Diabolik.

denied belonging to Cosa Nostra — When the magistrate asked him what his last residence was, Messina Denaro then replied: “In Campobello I lived as a fugitive, therefore on the sly in secret. The last residence I had as a free man is in Campobello“. As for the charges, the godfather is accused of having threatened the daughter of a figurehead, Josephine Passanante, and her husband to get back a piece of land in their fictitious name. Messina Denaro denies any responsibility claiming that he limited himself to writing her a letter to get back what belonged to him. Abrupt and at times even irreverent tones, the mafia boss denies belonging to Cosa Nostra about which he only knows from the newspapers.

On January 16, Matteo Messina Denaro was arrested by the Carabinieri del Ros, after 30 years on the run. The boss ended up in handcuffs around 8.20, at the Maddalena clinic in Palermo, one of the best-known structures in the city. When he realized he was being hunted, he signaled them to leave, even if it wasn't a real escape, since dozens of men from Ros, armed and with their faces covered, had surrounded the house of care. The patients, kept outside the facility for several hours, only later realized what had happened and applauded and thanked the military.