“He has gotten worse, his conditions are desperate. He doesn’t eat, he only drinks, he’s not well, he needs immediate hospitalization. With stage four cancer, with difficulty even standing up, he cannot stay in a cell at 41 bis. He must be assisted by a nurse inside a hospital as soon as possible ”. To tell Adnkronos is Alessandro Cerella, the lawyer of the boss Matteo Messina Denaro who since last June has been supporting the niece of the former scarlet primrose, the lawyer Lorenza Guttadauro, in the defense of the mafia boss, arrested last January 16 in Palermo and locked up in the Eagle Prison.

“I’m not a doctor but his conditions are critical – adds Cerella – He is followed in a commendable way by Professor Mutti and his staff. I place the utmost trust in their work but the doctors cannot see him on a daily basis and in his conditions things change from day to day ”. The last transfer to the hospital dates back to last Sunday when the ex super fugitive was taken to the L’Aquila hospital for a CT scan. Last June Messina Denaro had undergone urological surgery. In the coming days, the lawyers will present an application to the Court to request the urgent hospitalization of their client.

“He can no longer stay in prison – underlines Cerella – Despite the name he bears, like any other prisoner, constitutional rights must be guaranteed and the supervisory judge, reading the papers, should understand this. My opinion of the prison administration and the justice system in general is highly critical. There is a fury towards Messina Denaro: with a fourth stage tumor he cannot stay in a cell without a nurse to drink fruit juices, instead of having drips. He should be monitored 24/7. He even has difficulty standing up, he needs all the care a sick person deserves ”, concludes the lawyer who last saw him on August 3rd.