Matteo Messina Denaro is dead. After an agony of a few days, the last Cosa Nostra massacre went to hospital in L’Aquila. He was arrested in January, after 30 years on the run. The 62-year-old mafia boss suffered from a serious form of colon cancer which was diagnosed while he was still wanted at the end of 2020. And it was colon cancer that led the ROS carabinieri and the Palermo prosecutor’s office on the trail of the boss, who managed to escape justice for 30 years. After his capture, Messina Denaro underwent chemotherapy in the L’Aquila super prison where a sort of infirmary was set up adjacent to his cell.

It takes away with it many of this country’s secrets. Even after his arrest, in fact, he did not want to collaborate with justice. A team of oncologists and nurses from the Abruzzo hospital constantly followed the patient who immediately appeared, however, in very serious conditions. In recent days he had been declared in an irreversible coma. In the months following the arrest, the godfather underwent two surgical operations related to cancer complications. Since the last one he has never recovered, so much so that the doctors decided not to send him back to prison, but to treat him in a maximum security room in the hospital, treating him with pain therapy and then sedating him.

He recently gave his surname to his daughter Lorenza Alagna, whom he had in hiding and never recognized. The girl, who had met her father for the first time in prison in April, together with one of the mafia boss’s sisters and her niece Lorenza Guttadauro, who is also the boss’s defender, has been at her bedside in the last few days. In his last will, the boss refused aggressive therapy and said he did not want a funeral in the church.