The capture of the boss Matteo Messina Denaro has generated numerous controversies. Defense Minister Guido Crosetto silences Luca Bizzarri: “Even those like you”

There capture of the boss Matthew Messina Moneysuper-fugitive for 30 years, ha switched on a series of comments related to detective workwhich has been carried out in recent years to arrive at the arrest of what has been defined ‘the last killer‘.

So in a climate, where theItaly congratulated the state for having tracked down the boss, there are those who complained, emphasizing the long times for the arrest and specifying that Messina Denaro was arrested in Palermo, where it has probably never moved in all this time.

I really like the triumphalistic tone in having arrested someone who had been a fugitive for thirty years twenty meters from his house. What a big hit. — Luca Bizzarri (@LucaBizzarri) January 16, 2023

In the chorus of the controversy over the arrest of the boss, there is the tweet of the comedian and host Luca Bizzarri: “I really like the triumphalistic tone in having arrested someone who had been a fugitive for thirty years twenty meters from his house. What a big hit“. Bizzarri’s words have attracted numerous criticisms and the direct response of minister from the Defense Guido Crosettowhich explained to Luca Bizzarriand to those like him, the reason for so much enthusiasm: “Try to think that those who arrested him had to sacrifice their lives and families for years to get there. And they did it thinking it was their duty. To protect people like you too. That work and the blow to the mafia also deserve recognition in tone”.

The comedian Luca Bizzarri then tried to justify his sentence reporting the words of don Luigi Ciotti, which as the minister has well pointed out, however, are very different from the criticism leveled by the actor.

