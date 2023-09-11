Matteo Messina Denaro gets worse: pain therapy in hospital

The conditions of Matteo Messina Denaro, who has been hospitalized for over a month in the San Salvatore hospital in L’Aquila, are worsening. The surgery for an intestinal obstruction suffered last August 8th was perfectly successful, but what is currently worrying the San Salvatore doctors is the colon cancer, in an advanced stage, which has worsened the general conditions of the former super fugitive .

This is why Messina Denaro has been in the cell of the prison ward for a week. In the previous weeks, the mafia boss was hospitalized in intensive care. According to what Ansa reports, he is subjected to pain therapy and parental nutrition for physical support.

Before his hospitalization, Messina Denaro had been detained in the maximum security prison in L’Aquila since January 17th, the day after his arrest, subjected to the 41 bis regime. In recent days he would have received visits from some close relatives. According to some sources, he is conscious.

He could remain in hospital for a long time, first of all because, according to what has been reported, the conditions are not currently compatible with prison detention and also because there is no adequate healthcare facility in the prison.