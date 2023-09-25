Matteo Messina Denaro dies: the causes of the death of the superb mafia boss

What are the causes of the death of Matteo Messina Denaro, the mafia boss who passed away at the age of 61? The criminal, who was arrested on January 16th after thirty years on the run, had stage four colon cancer. Messina Denaro had asked not to undergo aggressive treatment and had entered into an irreversible coma on Friday 22 September, at the L’Aquila hospital where he had been hospitalized since August.

Who was Matteo Messina Denaro

A fugitive since 1993, and included in the Viminale’s list of the most dangerous, he was head of the Castelvetrano district – his town of birth – and top representative of the mafia in the province of Trapani. Together with Totò Riina and Bernardo Provenzano he was one of the most powerful bosses of the entire Cosa Nostra.

Called “U Siccu” for his build, or “Diabolik” for his ability to remain in the shadows, he was one of the key men in the two-year massacre period 1992-1993, and, together with Totò Riina and Bernardo Provenzano, he was one of the most powerful bosses of all Cosa Nostra.

At twenty he became a pupil of “U curtu” (Riina ed.), after the arrest of the latter he was in favor of the continuation of the strategy of the bomb attacks, together with the bosses Leoluca Bagarella, Giovanni Brusca and the brothers Filippo and Giuseppe Graviano .

In 1992 he was part of a fire group, made up of mafiosi from Brancaccio and the province of Trapani, who were sent to Rome to carry out stakeouts against the television presenter Maurizio Costanzo and to kill Giovanni Falcone and the minister Claudio Martelli.

In July of that same year Messina Denaro was among the perpetrators of the murder of Vincenzo Milazzo, head of the Alcamo gang, who had begun to rebel against Riina’s authority. Only a few days later he also strangled Milazzo’s partner, Antonella Bonomo, who was three months pregnant, with his bare hands.

In 1993 he was among the instigators of the kidnapping of the twelve-year-old Giuseppe Di Matteo, in the hope that his father, the former mafioso Santino Di Matteo, would avoid collaborating with the investigators who were investigating the Capaci massacre.