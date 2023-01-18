The Our Thing is one of the mafias most powerful and influential of Europe. Its roots go back to 19th century Italy and its power has spread across several continents, including Latin America. One of the main leaders of Cosa Nostra, Matteo Messina Denaro, has been arrested in Palermo after going to a clinic specialized in oncology, where he had been treated for a year for colon cancer that affected him.

La Cosa Nostra has had a close relationship with drug trafficking in Mexico. For years they have been partners to introduce drugs from Mexico to Europe. At the beginning of 2020, the Italian police completed the complex Operation Falcon, an investigation that made it possible to discover and dissolve the structure of importation of cocaine from Mexico, by the Sinaloa Cartel to Italy.

Messina Denaro is an Italian mafia boss who has worked in the criminal organization for over 30 years. At 60, he had been on the run for more than 30 years. The last time he set foot in a police station was in 1988, when he had to testify after a series of homicides that included a general, judges, women and children. He managed to get free.

One of the most notorious cases in which was involved, it was the murder of Piersanti Mattarellathen President of the Sicilian Region, and brother of the current President of the Republic of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, who celebrated the arrest of Messina Denaro.

Cosa Nostra suffered internal divisions that resulted in the deaths of more than 200 members of one of the factions, another 1,700 died or disappeared between the spring of 1981 and the fall of 1983, and many more were exiled, seeking refuge. in United States. During that time, Matteo Messina Denaro became the close man of “Los Corleoneses”who entrusted him with their fortune and their secrets.

Because there were no fingerprints or records on this man, in the 1990s a profile of his possible physical appearance was made with a robot, with which anti-mafia prosecutors tried to arrest him.

While many thought he had fled Italy or that he took refuge in another part of the country, the reality is that he was always close to his roots. So much so that was arrested in Palermoa small place where people know each other and knew who he was.

The Cosa Nostra has control in Catania, Palermo, Agrigento and other of the main cities of the island, it is said that nothing moves in those cities without their permission. However, with the capture of Messina Denaro, one of the most powerful leaders of the Italian mafia, the control of Cosa Nostra could be threatened.

As for his relationship with the Sinaloa CartelIt is important to note that both organizations have had a strategic alliance for drug trafficking. However, it is also important to mention that Cosa Nostra has had similar relationships with other cartels and criminal organizations worldwide.

With information from Bibiana Belsasso