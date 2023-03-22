The order for the murder would have been given by Brusca

He defends himself Matthew Messina Moneyon the case of Joseph DiMatteo, the child, son of a mafia repentant, whose life was brutally taken at a very young age. The mafia boss confesses that he has took the boy away to the family, but not to have sentenced him to death. The order of the murder, in fact, is the work of Giovanni Brusca.

Matteo Messina Denaro admits to having kidnapped little Giuseppe Di Matteo, but not having ordered his killing. The boy had been deceived away from a stable in Villabate on November 23, 1993, when he was only 12 years old.

Who kidnapped him, had promised to do him see Father Santino Di Matteo again, collaborator of justice who hadn’t seen for a long time because he was under protection. The mafia bosses wanted to force the repentant to retract what he told the judiciary.

For two years Giuseppe was in the hands of the mafia. Then the transfer to a bunker cottage in the countryside St. Joseph Jato. Here the end of his life and the decision to dissolve his body in acid.

In front of the investigating judge Alfredo Montalto, Matteo Messina Denaro confessed to the kidnapping in November 1993, but not to his death sentence. These are the words of the boss who ended up in handcuffs last January, while he was in an oncological treatment clinic

According to what was told and admitted by the fugitive super boss in front of the investigating judge, therefore, his faults would be “only” linked to the kidnapping of the son of the collaborator of justice Santino Di Matteo.

The blame for his death, which at the time had shocked public opinion, still deeply saddened today by what happened to the 12-year-old, is blamed on Giovanni Brusca by Matteo Messina Denaro. Brusca was arrested in 1996, becoming a collaborator of justice in 2000. On May 31, 2021, after 25 years in prison, he was released, having served his sentence, even though he is still on probation.