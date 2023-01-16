Exactly thirty years after the capture of Totò Riina, Matteo Messina Denaro was arrested, very close to Cosa Nostra, considered among the most dangerous and most wanted fugitives in the world. The Carabinieri del Ros took him after almost 30 years on the run. The investigation that led to the arrest of the Castelvetrano (Tp) mafia boss was coordinated by the Palermo prosecutor Maurizio de Lucia and the deputy prosecutor Paolo Guido.