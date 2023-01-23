Not only images, gadgets, photographs and posters of what, by now, the investigators have defined as a sort of idols of the former fugitive Matteo Messina Denaro. The searches in what is considered one of the hideouts of the Cosa Nostra boss have brought to light, in addition to the symbols that recall the figure of the Godfather, the Joker and Putin, much more. There were, for example, also women’s clothes, and more than one, in the Vicolo San Vito den

Not a small detail, because it demonstrates how Matteo Messina Denaro’s life was eventful and frenetic, made up of a dense network of contacts and that there was a coming and going of people in his homes. And all of this leads back to hardcore partying with the ladies of Palermo well. But it could also mean something else: that Messina Denaro was having an affair with a woman whose identity is not yet known. All material for investigators and prosecutors who are reconstructing the network of relationships that the head of Cosa Nostra has been able to build in 30 years on the run.

The network of contacts and the work of the investigators

And, among the points still to be clarified, the mystery of the black Alfa Giulietta purchased by Matteo Messina Denaro remains. The investigators listened to the owner of the dealership in the Corso Calatafimi area in Palermo where the former fugitive bought, a year ago, the Giulietta that he used to get around Campobello di Mazara in the province of Trapani.

The former fugitive bought the car by exchanging a Fiat 500 and paying the difference of 10,000 euros in cash. The owner recognized the last of the Corleonesi after his arrest when his photo was published. Both cars are registered to the mother of Andrea Bonafede, the flanker who has lent him his identity in the last two years. Identity that from what we learn the massacre boss used outside Campobello where the real Bonafede was known. The owner of the Palermo dealership where the black Alfa Giulietta used by the boss and found by the police in an area/parking in Campobello di Mazara was allegedly purchased. The dealer would have confirmed that the car would have been purchased personally by the boss with the document registered to Andrea Bonafede, his alias. And that he would have recognized it ex post. While the investigations continue in the town of Trapani in search of hidden environments also with the use of geo radar. The investigations are coordinated by the chief prosecutor Maurizio de Lucia and by the deputy Paolo Guido.

Even the son of Giovanni Luppino, Antonio, was heard with “summary information” in the context of the investigations into the network that favored Messina Denaro’s fugitive.