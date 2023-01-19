The carabinieri sift through the papers found in the first hiding place of the mafia super boss: love letters and family discussions appear

They would be at least six relationships with women had by Matteo Messina Denaro during the fugitiveplus a daughter about whom little or nothing is known. The carabinieri are sifting through the papers found in his first hiding place and something begins to be reconstructed in the last years of Messina Denaro’s private life.

Second The messengerin Campobello di Mazara have been found reflections on life and love, the dates of the meetings with the daughter, excerpts from letters copied all to be interpreted. No explosive documents or compromising papers were discovered in the apartment in vicolo San Vito, but the agenda could give important investigative insights.

Like the many health documents, reports of specialist visits, many ophthalmological, supported by Messina Denaro over the years, recovered in a box. The medical records show that the mafia boss, framed thanks to the investigation into the serious pathologies he suffers from, met several doctors during his escape. One, Alfonso Tumbarello, general practitioner of Campobello di Mazara, is being investigated for aiding and abetting and procuring non-compliance with the sentence, others will soon be heard. Like an oncologist from Trapani who had treated him. But the hunt for supporters is only just beginning.

There are also the evidence of family discussions: “You have to tell your brother that he has a daughter who turned 11 in December and that the time has come for him to write something to her too, because now the girl is starting to ask questions about her father and he can’t continue to ignore her like he always did, even forgetting his birthday”. The brother tries to find excuses for the mafia boss’s shortcomings: “It is clear that in the place where he is he cannot write, he cannot send anything”.

In the letters seized in the house of Filippo Guttadauro, brother-in-law and liaison officer between the fugitive boss and his worldthere are also the enthusiasts love letters sent to Messina Denaro by one of the women to whom he was linked, Mary Months: “I love you and will love you for life. From the bottom of my heart I love you, I send you lots of kisses. Yours forever.” And another, sent this time by the boss to the woman, reveals the boss’s passion for video games: “I really want to give you a gift. You know, I read that the Donkey Kong 3 tape is out and I can’t wait for it on the market to buy it for you. The one from Secret of Mana 2, it hasn’t arrived yet…”. We are in 1995, that time the boss and Mesi really saw each other, so much so that the police came close to capturing them in a hideout in Bagheria, in via Milwaukee 40. When the agents entered, he had already fled.

The daughter would be the result of a brief love affair with a fellow villager from Castelvetrano, Franca Alagnawho gave birth when the super boss was already wanted, in 1995. That hiding forced him to say goodbye to other girlfriends, as evidenced by a “pizzino” of love with the flame of the time, Sonia: “I don’t even want to think about involving you in this labyrinth from which I don’t know how I’ll get out for the simple fact that I don’t know how and when I entered it. Don’t think about me anymore, it’s not worth it…”.

And then again: Andrea Haslener (whom he called “Asi”), with whom he was engaged for four years from 1989 to 1993. She, very blonde, was a receptionist at the Paradise Beach hotel in Castelvetrano.

