The weapon of Matteo Messina Denaro was found by the Carabinieri

The finds in the various hideouts of Matteo Messina Denaro continue to make news. After the images of The Godfather and Joker, women’s clothes, viagra, Putin’s biography, Ray Ban glasses and other luxury items, this one popped up Smith & Wesson 38 caliber special revolver pistol, complete with 5 cartridges.

The firearm, with abraded serial number, it was found during the search in Campobello di Mazara, in the province of Trapani, in the house used by the former fugitive. The investigators also found a casing with further 20 cartridges of the same caliber.

The Smith & Wesson was also the weapon of choiceInspector Callaghan, character played in the cinema by Clint Eastwood, which has indirectly decreed the success of the brand. In one significant variation, Callaghan favored the “29”, also known as the “44 Magnum” after the name of the cartridge.



