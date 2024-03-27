Matteo Mariotti, the 20-year-old from Parma who was attacked by a shark in Australia, has returned to his passions. Three months after the accident in which he lost a leg, Matteo trained in the water again.

«It is impossible to describe in words the emotions I felt in those moments. I can only advise you one thing: believe in yourself, “wrote the 20-year-old on Instagram, where he posted the video of his exploits with the wakeboard.

«Goals that seemed light years away – added Matteo – arrived in the blink of an eye and what can I say… thank you! Thanks to those who believed in it from the first moment, thanks to those who have always been there and still are, thanks to those who are helping me in this endeavor and thanks also to those who put a spoke in my wheels… I you made it clear that nothing and I mean nothing will ever bring me down again! Life is too beautiful to go to war, that's why I'm going to wake up!”.

The accident in which Matteo lost his leg occurred on January 9th, on the eastern coast of the Australian continent. At that moment, the boy was wearing a camera which filmed the moments of the violent attack and the video was shared on social media.

After three operations and a long stay in a Queensland hospital, in January he managed to return to Italy to continue treatment at the Rizzoli orthopedic institute in Bologna. And now, finally, the return to the water.