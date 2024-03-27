Matteo Mariotti returns to surfing after losing his leg to a shark attack last December 8th in Australia. The twenty-year-old from Parma managed to ride the waves thanks to a prosthesis attached to his knee. On Instagram he showed off his progress, getting on a surfboard and challenging the sea once again.

Attacked by a shark in Australia, Matteo's video: “Saved by a miracle”

“Believe in yourself”

“It's impossible to describe in words the emotions I felt in those moments, I can only advise you on one thing: 'Believe in yourself'” the twenty-year-old writes on social media, explaining how he managed to achieve goals “that seemed light years away in the blink of an eye”. “. “Thanks to those who believed in it from the first moment, thanks to those who have always been there and still are, thanks to those who are helping me in this endeavor and thanks also to those who put a spoke in my wheels” because “you made me understand that nothing and I mean nothing will bring me down anymore”.

The day of the tragedy

“I needed to relax and I thought I'd take a swim not far from the shore, also because there were other people in the water,” said the young man, speaking of the shark attack. “After a few steps in the water, I felt a terrible pain in one foot” he told the Gazzetta di Parma. According to experts, the newspaper reports, it was probably a tiger or bull shark, given its aggressiveness and length of around six metres. In a short time the “The animal grabbed his entire leg, dragging him out to sea. “Until at a certain point I managed to grab his head with my hands: I tried to widen that big mouth and with difficulty I freed my leg,” Matteo said again. who started swimming at full speed towards the shore.

In the end, his friend Tommaso, a nurse and diving instructor, saved him: “I was screaming with the fear that the shark could reach me and eat me. I was screaming to ask for help from my friend, who was on the beach: it was he who saved me” .

Australia, 20-year-old Italian attacked by shark: he lost a leg