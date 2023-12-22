Matteo Garbisi would have died of cardiac arrest last November 11th, while he was in Mexico: his family is devastated

He was called Matteo Garbisi the 47-year-old man, originally from Padua, who tragically lost his life last November 11th in Mexico, where he had been living and working for about four years. His family, who lives in Italy, only found out about his death yesterday, Thursday 21 December. The torment of mother Renata.

A dramatic story is the one whose unfortunate protagonists were an Italian man from 47 years old and his family.

His name was Matteo Garbisi e for about four years he lived and worked in Mexico, in the human resources department of a company operating in the Playa del Carmen area.

He left Padua, where he was born and raised, and where he worked, until before leaving, in his mother's business, Mrs. Renata Salmaso.

The woman, until about two years ago, had managed a shop of cleaning in the center in Padua, in via Santa Lucia.

After leaving, Matteo has always kept the relationship with his family alive. And the very fact of not being able to hear from him for a while alerted the young man's family.

Matteo Garbisi died more than a month ago

Unable to hear it, Renata has contacted the Carabinieri and reported him missing. The soldiers of the Carabinieri, with the support of the Farnesinathey expanded their searches to the area of ​​Mexico where Matteo lived.

After due investigation, the Mexican Police discovered that a man matching Matteo's description was died last November 11thfollowing a cardiac arrest that proved fatal.

No one had claimed his body or asked about him. For this reason, the family has found out about the tragedy more than a month later.

In addition to his mother and brother, the man leaves behind a teenage son who also lives in Italy.

The victim's mother and brother are now making arrangements to fly to Mexico. It will be up to them to carry out the tragedy recognition and start the procedures for the repatriation of the body.

There momshocked, she said: