The success and fame he had thanks to the series I Cesaroni caused some addiction problems for the actor. Here’s how it is today.

Matthew Branciamore he was one of the most beloved actors on the hit series The Cesaroni where he played the role of Marco Cesaronison of Giulio played by Claudius Amendola.

Matteo, now 41 years old after his experience in the television series set in Rome, has had various roles in theater and television commercials. Then, as often happens in the world of entertainment, the wave of success receives a jolt that makes you leave the scene.

Source: web

Matteo has nurtured a certain passion for acting since the world of high school. After the beginnings in 2001 in “You are strong, master 2”, he waited 5 years before becoming the protagonist precisely in it The Cesaroni. In the series she will act for three seasons until 2014 when she will leave the scene at the end of an episode.

The Cesaroni family was loved by the Italian public and gave great popularity to several emerging actors. One of these was certainly Matteo who suddenly found himself catapulted into a vortex of fame and popularity that created some problems for him.

As he himself said recently in an interview with Vanity Fair, Matteo in that period had to deal with an addiction: that of sex.

“Sex was my daily bread but at a certain point I couldn’t handle it anymore and it got out of hand, I couldn’t stop it anymore. It wasn’t a healthy situation.” – he confessed.

The actor admitted that being recognized on the street by many fans made courtship much easier for him and very often he ended up in bed.

Luckily, at a certain point Matteo realized that this thing was getting out of hand and he turned. “At one point I felt it almost like a disease and I changed. Luckily I came out unscathed. I’m fine with myself, I think I’ve reached a balance”– said the actor.