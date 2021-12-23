The presence and importance of Italy in the international motoring scene become even more evident by widening the horizon compared to just the athletes, technicians and teams involved on the tracks of the main world championships. An example of this is the career of Matteo Bonciani, who after a leading role in Ferrari, both on the track and in the road sector, held the position of head of communication in Formula 1 from 2011 to 2019. Bonciani lived firsthand and he was himself an actor in the 360-degree revolution of the FIA ​​during the Todt presidency, in a period that offered numerous challenges on the communication front, from the advent of the web to greater transparency towards the public. In the last week Matteo Bonciani received two awards in three days for career and merit, in detail on the occasion of the Autosprint Golden Helmets and the ceremony for the Lorenzo Bandini Trophy. FormulaPassion he had the opportunity to interview him personally, retracing the main stages of his career and deepening the focal points of Jean Todt’s presidency at the head of the FIA.

He has just received two prestigious awards for his career merit. What were the main challenges and changes for communication during your time in Formula 1?

“I joined the FIA ​​in 2011 after a year with Jean Todt as a special consultant, in a period in which Formula 1 was structured with different criteria, such as the press commission that was still examining the assignment of permanent passes. There was also a decisive shift in sport towards what is known as the second pillar of mobility. President Todt has changed a lot in twelve years, making the FIA ​​a significantly more important entity, almost at a diplomatic level. It has also opened world challenges against a real pandemic, a term that is almost inflated to repeat today, that of deaths on the road. This was a revolutionary aspect and completely gave the Federation another stamp. In my sector, Todt has assigned me an important responsibility, that of all the accreditations of the Formula 1 world championship. “

During the last decade he will also have experienced firsthand the explosion of social media …

“This is an interesting aspect, because the dynamics of the commercial aspects have developed in a particular way. Before Bernie Ecclestone left Formula 1 quite unexpectedly, the presence of social networks in our sport was almost non-existent, because the management and the agreement between the FOM and the FIA ​​were such that there were no things we see now nor people who they used social networks as a tool for merging sport itself. To this we must add a rather sad world phenomenon, namely the crisis in the world of information that began even before the pandemic. From my perspective, however, it was a quite different moment, with the explosion of journalism and interested internet sites, which have established themselves as “the web” as opposed to traditional media. This has been the recurring motif of almost all my years driving communication in Formula 1, while now it is almost obsolete as a thing, because there are completely different situations. Everything is in rapid evolution, the spectrum of change has been considerable, there is no doubt about this “.

He then interacted with a more varied journalistic world …

“All this has led to greater openness and to interfacing with many more journalists on the track, because we have always thought it was important to have direct information whenever possible, involving a different dynamic and confrontation. The dictates of the Todt presidency towards me have always been to guarantee the greatest possible transparency towards the public. This should be remembered, because I believe that the Federation has done a lot to show, explain and help to understand, sometimes even putting its key men in front of a blackboard and journalists, especially on the track. The guidelines were therefore explanation and transparency, using for the first time also the images of the stewards room to show what it was and deliberately opening the FIA ​​International Stewards Program, held in winter in Geneva, for the benefit of the media. It is an occasion in which all the world stewards meet, with the presence of interested and selected drivers and journalists, to show how particular, arduous, but constantly evolving this part of the FIA ​​world, that is the control of that which is done from a sporting and technical point of view in compliance with the regulations “.

What role did it play in this revolution?

“I had the task of explaining it to journalists, who made up a very large group of colleagues, still having very well in mind some characters who have always been exponents of the journalist profession and towards whom at the beginning you had almost a reverential fear. At the same time, however, there were new people who came with new needs, such as the need to complete an internet story, different from those of a normal media, especially a newspaper, which follows its own timelines. All this from 2011 and personally to 2019 has been treated in such a way as to be as complete and transparent as possible. […] I was always pleased how much he was then thanked by the media, regardless of whether or not we appreciated our work on the merits of the individual episodes, considering that on the track the FIA ​​was the spokesperson for the referee, who is often put on the grill ”.

“With regard to the last Todt presidency, the great growing attention to safety, which began to tell the truth under Max Mosley, should also be underlined. This security then gave a certain conviction and instilled energy to those who, almost in a frustrating way, did not have to give excuses in the face of the thunderous expectation of the media. I refer for example to the idea that the Halo would kill Formula 1, with even some drivers arguing that motorsport was not an employee sport. But when at the end of the race all the riders can be found unharmed at the bar, as President Todt says, it’s nice. The same had been said about HANS, but this is the story of Formula 1. The fundamental weapon of communication was to emphasize how much these things improve road safety and therefore also help to live ”.

Was it therefore in the position of having to overcome general skepticism in the face of security news?

“News always needs time. It was necessary to make it clear that if a radical change was made on the security front it was not for fun. It was therefore necessary to put oneself in a certain way and look at the news in a very specific perspective. The FIA ​​of President Todt, precisely because of its aptitude for work and almost absolute perfection, has developed study groups at all levels and in every sector. The studies done at a very high level, especially from the technological point of view, have been truly remarkable. For example, I remember the exhausting discussions on the best solution between a fully covered passenger compartment and what later became the Halo, even passing through a kind of windshield. These things were done because they were important, as well as fair and respectful towards those who work there, but also towards those who follow this passion, helping to reach large numbers in terms of worldwide audience ”.

How does it feel to receive the Golden Helmet?

“I was very flattered by the invitation from director Andrea Cordovani and the Automobile Club of Italy. For someone my age, receiving a Case d’Oro means Autosprint, with a whole host of associated meanings. Being at the ceremony together with so many people who have distinguished themselves in Italy in a difficult sector such as motorsport was wonderful. I was not asked who I dedicated the award to, but I would have replied that I dedicate it to Todt, because the almost twenty years with him between Scuderia Ferrari, Ferrari in Asia and the FIA ​​were wonderful, during which I think I have learned a lot. At some point, however, I had to retire, also having a family. I dedicate it to him and I hope he will enjoy it, as it was incredible to work with him ”.

Turning to the news, do you have an opinion on the recent championship final in Abu Dhabi?

“Everyone has their own opinion, but after so many years in which I had to give it, for once I can afford not to answer. I do it firstly because it’s not easy and secondly because it’s not my role. From a personal point of view, however, I think that, regardless of whether Max or Lewis won, a finish does not change the merit they both had. It has been an incredible year and not even daydreaming could have hoped for something like this “.

Given your past as head of communication in Formula 1 and looking at the recent collaboration with Netflix, do you think there is a drift towards a spectacularization of the sports narrative?

“When it is said that a Grand Prix has been followed by millions and millions of people, with a race that took place according to certain dictates and with several overtakes, it means that for sure the passion is there. We can tell this passion as we want. […] This in my opinion is the game and this in my opinion is the way to manage it. Then, however it is done, the important thing is to do it carefully, because it is right that certain rules are followed. I have known Stefano Domenicali since his time in Ferrari and he is a person who knows this sport. As has happened in other eras, the difficulty lies in being able to harmonize supply and demand. I believe that Formula 1, if explained and shown for what it is, is extremely exciting. […] I repeat, under the direction of Jean Todt I saw a Federation that did everything possible to improve and to show what it was doing to improve, especially in the area of ​​safety “.



Matteo Bonciani awarded by Francesca Montesi, vice-prefect of Ravenna

He will return home with two important career awards, the Golden Helmet and the Lorenzo Bandini Award. Would it change anything in your career?

“It’s been a pretty weird career. I always wanted to be a journalist, I would have liked to become a war correspondent, but being born in the 1970s the situation was decidedly different. Then I first found myself in Ferrari during the Schumacher era and it’s absolutely fantastic to think he was right there next to me. Then I was nominated by Jean Todt in Shanghai for Ferrari’s Asia-Pacific area. It was a roller coaster in twelve countries, with more planes than offices and with Shanghai being a continuous construction site before the Expo. Then when Todt went to the presidency of the FIA, I found myself in the Federation at the helm of communication in Formula 1. Now I changed, because honestly all this conditioned my life and I was no longer able to reconcile everything with my family, also because with the arrival of Liberty Media the dynamics changed in that position. Now I am a father, which is almost more difficult than working, and I look around, always keeping the passion, but without forgetting to have fun too, because this is fundamental in life “.