Matteo Berrettini, the illness and the defeat with Andy Murray at the ATP in Miami

Moments of fear during the first round at the ATP 1000 Miami during the match between Matteo Berrettini and Andy Murray, when the Italian tennis player leaned on his racket to avoid falling to the ground, holding himself up with difficulty. The former Wimbledon finalist (currently n.142 ATP after long months of absence due to injury) had won the first set with the result of 6-4, then the 36-year-old British (n.62 in the ranking) returned in the second set was up 5-2. At that point Berrettini then went to serve to stay in the set but at a certain point he fainted. Matteo then sat on the sidelines asking for the doctor's intervention, who measured his blood pressure.



Matteo Berrettini (photo Lapresse)



Moments of tension with Murry who went to find out about his opponent's condition. Luckily, after eating an energy bar, Berrettini recovered and started playing again.

Berrettini knocked out in Miami: the illness, the defeat and Murray's beautiful gesture

The match then continued and Murray won the second and third sets 6-3, 6-4. At the end of the match the Scotsman, after shaking Berrettini's hand at the net, asked him his condition: “How are you, Matteo?”. “I'm tired but I'm fine”the response of the Italian tennis player. “Welcome back Matteo”, the words of sir Andy.

Berrettini, illness with Murray in Miami: “I wasn't well before”

“I think the performance was quite good despite everything, I hadn't felt well since this morning, I woke up strange. I'm not sure what's wrong with me, I felt very weak, I ate practically nothing. But I've already told myself this in the past, too many things have happened, so the thought of not taking the field wasn't even possible.” Matteo Berrettini explained to Sky Sport microphones at the end of the match lost to Andy Murray in the ATP 1000 tournament in Miami.

“Despite this, I played an excellent match in terms of quality of play – continued the Italian tennis player who last week reached the final of the ATP 125 in Phoenix upon returning to the court after seven and a half months of inactivity due to injury – At a certain point I really felt a big drop and then credit goes to him because in the end he is always there, always making it more difficult, always solid. Even in the third set, when it seemed that things were turning a bit, he played three crazy points to avoid being broken. It's a shame, but I need some rest now.”