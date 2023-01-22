Berrettini-Satta, kiss or not to kiss? The ‘rooster’ gossip

Matthew Berrettini And Melissa Satta heat up the gossip. The Roman tennis player and the showgirl were present last Friday at the match Euroleague between the’Olympia Milan and the Lyon Villeurbane. But so far the material for the gossip chronicles was null, the two were simply sitting in two places close together. That’s all.

Subsequently, the rumor of an alleged kiss arose between Matthew Berrettini And Melissa Satta. But even here: there is no concrete evidence. It all starts with followers of Deianeira Marzano. In her private profile on Instagram, the gossip expert (TV columnist and former Isola dei Famosi) has published stories with photos of Melissa Satta and Matteo Berrettini sitting at a safe distance in a Milanese club: the two are seen chatting. A follower of Deianira Marzano claims that they have been together all the time and that they would have kissed. However, there is no photographic evidence of the kiss.

After breaking up with the tennis player Ajla Tomljanovićgossip has compared Matteo Berrettini to some very beautiful women (for example Meredith Mickelson and the former Miss Italy Carolina Stramare). Only rumors though, nothing ever officially confirmed. Certainly the former world number 6 (and finalist at Wimbledon, without forgetting the semifinals at the Australian Open and at the US Open) is considered a sex symbol by women all over the world (the super model Valentina Bissoli confessed to Affaritaliani.it her dream of a dinner with him). But since he returned single (in March last year), so far beyond the gossip no woman seems to have captured his heart.

