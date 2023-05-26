Melissa Satta and Matteo Berrettini treat themselves to their first red carpet together: they make their debut as a couple in Cannes, on the occasion of the now traditional anfAR Gala, held in conjunction with the Film Festival, in Cap D’Antibes. The harmony between the 37-year-old former tissue and the 27-year-old tennis champion is maximum, to the point that the showgirl and the sportsman choose a coordinated look. In front of the photographers they hold hands, like two lovebirds: they are very much in love and are getting more and more serious.

Melissa and Matteo to be protagonists on the red carpet of the very exclusive event on the French Riviera opt for the strictly white tuxedo. Slightly more ‘candid’ that of Satta, designed by Stella McCartney. The showgirl is wearing a leather jacket, with the lingerie visible. She enriches it with precious Chopard jewels.

The Boss designer Berrettini outfit is slightly more ivory. On his feet, the Roman wears shiny black lace-up shoes: he looks like a big screen star.