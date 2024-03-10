Matteo Berettini paparazzi with a young blonde in a bar in Rome, his new conquest is already known to the world of gossip

When a love relationship ends, each of us reacts differently. There are those who take time to reflect or those who open themselves up to love again and Matteo Berettini, a professional tennis player, falls into the second category of people. In fact, it seems that the young athlete, after the breakup with Melissa Satta, has already been thrown into a new love story, let's find out who the lucky one is.

Matteo Berettini with Federica Lelli

Matteo Berettini, Italian tennis player, nicknamed 'the hammer' for the power of his shots, has returned to the center of gossip and various rumors. This time, it's not his jokes that draw attention to him, but his love affairs. For a few weeks, Melissa Satta and Matteo Berettini they said goodbye and today the tennis player seems to have recovered in a big way, since he was paparazzi by Gabriele Parpiglia, in a bar in Rome with a blond girl.

The identity of the young woman was discussed on RTL's microphones, and a name emerged. She would be Federica Lelliwho as many already know, is the ex-girlfriend of Last. The singer dedicated many songs to Federica, such as 22 September. The couple broke up in 2019 and then got back together and found a balance, which didn't last long. The influencer and the singer have always remained on excellent terms. Today it seems that Federica is moving forward with her love life, and apparently with Matteo Berettini.

@rtl1025 Matteo Berrettini has lunch in company 😏 The images exclusively for RTL 102.5 commented by our Gabriele Parpiglia ♬ Original sound – RTL102.5

The tennis player, spotted at the bar, is wearing a hat, almost as if he didn't want to be recognised. He looks around and scrutinizes the people next to him. At the moment there has been no denial or confirmation from Matteo Berettino you hate Federica Lelli. While Melissa Satta enjoys a few days at the spa, especially after the accusations made against her. In fact, several tabloids have defined her as a “sex addict”, given her age difference with the tennis player.