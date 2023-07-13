Insults, propaganda and offenses: Matteo Bassetti reported to the Order. What happened

“I am very grateful to the 123 medical graduates who reported me and reported me to the Order of Doctors of Genoa”. She wrote it on Twitter Matthew Bassetti, director of the infectious diseases clinic of the San Martino hospital in Genoa, after 123 doctors reported him to the Order of Surgeons and Dentists of the Province of Genoa. “I’m reporting them all,” she announced in his tweet.

Reporting to the Order

The letter from the 123 doctors was addressed to the president of the Order of Genoa, Alessandro Bonsignore. The document requests that Bassetti be “subjected to disciplinary proceedings”. However, the famous infectious disease specialist has already announced his intention to denounce all the signatories of the complaint against him to their respective Orders. “I really didn’t think that such scientific, cultural and ethical baseness could be reached,” Bassetti wrote on social media.

