Matteo Bassetti against Fedez: “Kiss Rosa Chemical and talk about mental health”

Extremely harsh attack by Matteo Bassetti against Fedez: the infectious disease specialist, in fact, accused the rapper of inconsistency after the latter’s words on the topic of mental health during Che tempo che fa, Fabio Fazio’s program of which he is was a guest on the evening of Sunday 29 October.

Matteo Bassetti has in fact written about his profile X: “Do you remember Fedez and Rosa Chemical in Sanremo and their unseemly show on the Festival stage? Fedez passionately kissing Rosa Chemical in front of his incredulous wife? How much damage do influencers cause with their bizarre behaviors to the mental health of Italians, especially the more fragile and younger ones? Today Fedez talks about protecting mental health and does so to attack the government on the ‘psychologist bonus’. Is it the same person? How much inconsistency!”.