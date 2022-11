With Holger Rune’s forfeit, Matteo Arnaldi has guaranteed the qualification at Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen Atp Finals 2022. For the first time the Masters Under 21, which since 2019 has the Allianz Cloud of Milanwill therefore see three Italians on the field with Lorenzo Musetti And Francesco Passaro protagonists together with the 21 year old from Sanremo. Let’s get to know him better.