The New Yorker shared an extensive investigation regarding Mattel’s toy-based movies. Among the next to come is one of the friendly dinosaur BarneyDirected by Daniel Kaluuya. We will also have an Hot Wheels Directed by JJ Abrams.

Of course, not everything ends there, since Vin Diesel will star in one about Rock em, Sockem Robots. Likewise, the small Polly Pocket They will also receive a film. For the nostalgic eighties, you will be pleased to know that one more outing of he-man to the big screen.

According to the same medium, Mattel has a whole team dedicated to finding out which of its toys would work in the movies. After all, it has a huge collection of intellectual properties. So don’t be surprised if we see more toy-based movies in the future, especially if Barbie is a hit. What toys do you think would have a space on the big screen?

When can we expect these Mattel movies?

The movie of Barbie opens on July 21 in various theaters around the world. However, there are no release dates yet for any of the upcoming Mattel movies. Just a few details were revealed regarding Barney’s and Hot Wheels’.

About the dinosaur, its director wants to make an independent film designed for those who grew up with the toy. With respect to Hot WheelsJJ Abrams said that it will be realistic and with a lot of heart, which makes us believe that it could be a typical racing movie. What do you think of the tapes based on toys?

