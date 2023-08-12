













As part of a celebration for its 30th anniversary, Mattel will launch a new line of toys from Street Sharks. Although there is no exact release date for the figures, we do know that they will arrive sometime in 2024.. Obviously your target audience will be those who grew up with these characters.

The decision to return these toys comes thanks to attendees at San Diego Comic Con. There the toy company did a survey about the lines that people wanted to see back. Sharks led the responses, with the character MightyMax reaching second place.

In addition, the vice president of global marketing for Mattel said that there is a great opportunity with nostalgia. lines like MightyMax and Street Sharks have the potential to appeal to millennials but can also be reinvented to appeal to a younger audience. So this return may be the beginning of a new era for the heroes of the sea.

Does Mattel have a Street Sharks series planned?

It should be noted that for the moment Mattel only mentioned the return of the Street Sharks like toys. No plans were discussed about giving them a new animated series. After all, many children of the nineties knew them for their entertaining cartoon.

Source: Mattel

Although there was no mention of a series, one should not lose hope. The company recently expressed its desire to expand its most beloved franchises into media such as television and cinema.. Perhaps if the toys are successful, a series will soon follow. Did you see them?

