mattel He has big, big plans, and a movie of Barbie it’s just the beginning. According to a new (and very comprehensive) report from The New Yorker, mattel has in development 45 movies focused on toys

The list includes the movie Barney with Daniel Kaluuya, a film by Hot Wheels by JJ Abrams, a film by Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots starring Vin Diesel, a film by Polly Pocket by Lena Dunham, a film by He-Man: Masters of the Universe starring Kyle Allen from West Side Storyand a movie about Major Matt Mason (the forgotten astronaut action hero who inspired Buzz Lightyear) starring Tom Hanks. It is also reported that there is a project of View-Masterbased on the little toy that doubles as a portable slideshow.

The report further explains that Robbie Brenner, a Miramax veteran and newly appointed head of Mattel Filmshas been tasked with assembling a team of development executives to search through “the toy chest of mattel and identify intellectual property that may be material to Hollywood studios.” The company will help match the properties with writers, actors and directors.

“In the world we live in, intellectual property is king. Prior awareness is so important,” Brenner said.

While Barbie by Greta Gerwig is a surreal comedy that follows Barbie and Ken as they leave Barbieland in search of meaning in the “real world.” The movie of Barney of Kaluuya is being pitched to potential partners as a “tv-type” film. A24” with “millennial angst.” It will be interesting to see what direction these other toy movies take, considering that Hot Wheels They are small toy cars that must be moved manually on a plastic track and that Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots they are plastic robots that beat each other in a small ring.

Will they anthropomorphize Hot Wheels like in the movie Disney cars Or will they invent a group of shady racing drivers with tortured backgrounds? Will Vin Diesel be one of the plastic robots? We have no idea what is to come, but we are ready for it.

Barbie hits theaters on July 21. To learn more, check out our list of the most exciting movies coming out in 2023 and beyond.

Via: Game Radar

Editor’s note: My prognosis: Hot Wheels It’s going to be a spin-off of fast & furious and so they will be able to sell all the cars from that movie again, if not, it will be a similar one. Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots It will be a rocky or a Hajime no Ippo either megalobox. And so they are going to leave with things that are already done.