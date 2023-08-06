













How much are we talking about? Well, nothing less than $4,444 dollars, just over $75,896 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate. The above is only for a period of just four weeks.

But why is Mattel so generous? The idea is to promote this new variant of Uno among people, in which you have to combine numbers and colors.

The playable mechanics are somewhat reminiscent of the classic cat game but can be enjoyed by more than two people.

The Uno player who ends up being hired will have to tour New York City and play with complete strangers. The idea is that everyone is hooked.

And what is necessary to be a Mattel employee and promote Uno Quatro? Well, to begin with, you have to work in New York at least four days a week and four hours a day.

Obviously, being over 18 years of age and being an American or permanent US resident. So far everything sounds normal.

But this player must still have the stamina to sit for a long time and carry equipment weighing just over 50 pounds.

You also need to know how to set up tables and tents for games. To apply, you must record a video on TikTok where you talk about your memories with Uno and the version you played. Likewise, from his best moment.

The link has to be submitted to Mattel before August 11 for them to take it into account. The company clarifies that other board games cannot be promoted while the selected one is its employee or do unapproved activities.

With details from CBS News. Apart from Mattel we have more geek information in EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

