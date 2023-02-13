In 1992 he came to television Barney & Friends, one of the most beloved children’s programs in history. For 18 years, the purple dinosaur was in charge of being the entertainment of millions of children throughout the world. Now, today it has been revealed that this property will have a reboot by Mattel.

According to the toy company, currently not only are a series of products focused on the children’s market being planned, but also a Barney animated series aimed at preschoolers will premiere sometime in 2024. This means that the iconic dinosaur loafer will not be returning for the reboot.

Alongside the animated series, Mattel is working on a range of consumer products aimed at children under six. The reboot also includes potential movies and YouTube content., as well as “adult fan apparel and accessories.” Here’s what Josh Silverman, Mattel’s director of franchising and global head of consumer products, had to say:

“Barney’s message of love and kindness has stood the test of time. We will tap into the nostalgia of the generations that grew up with Barney, now parents, and introduce the iconic purple dinosaur to a new generation of kids and families around the world through content, products and experiences.”

For his part, this was what Fred Soulie, senior vice president and general manager of Mattel Television, commented on:

“When creating the new series, it was important to us to properly reflect the world that children live in today so that the series can deliver meaningful lessons. With our modern take on Barney, we hope to inspire the next generation to listen, care, and dream big. We believe that parents, many of whom will fondly remember the original Barney from their own childhood, will also love the show.”

Corus Entertainment, known by Esme & Roy, will be in charge of producing the animated series. Fred Soulie and Christopher Keenan of Mattel Television will serve as executive producers, alongside Colin Bohm and Nelvana’s Pam Westman. The new Barney animated series is expected to be available in 2024.

Editor’s Note:

While I’m clearly not the target audience for the reboot, I still remember Barney fondly. I hope this new version of the character will appeal to the kids of the day, and that adults won’t complain that this isn’t the version they grew up with.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter