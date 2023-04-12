Hot Wheels Unleashedthe game that brings the fun of the iconic brand Hot Wheels to major gaming platforms, it has been the most successful title in developer Milestone’s history.

A year and a half after its launch, mattel and Milestone, the world’s leading developer of racing games, have shared data demonstrating the impressive success of the game.

At present, the game has sold more than 2 million copies worldwide and has more than 8 million registered players on all platforms, including xbox game pass and playstation plus. Players have collectively spent nearly 929 years playing the game, which offers an action-packed arcade-style racing experience with over 60 vehicles and six different environments.

He Hot Wheels Twin Mill 2021 it was the most popular vehicle of all available cars, used in over 20% of the total races played in all vehicle categories. The game also features two creative features to customize the appearance of vehicles and build original tracks. The Editor has been used to create over 1 million layouts, while the Track Builder has allowed players to design over 350,000 original tracks.

Mattel and Milestone are proud of the success of the game, which has been very popular among fans of Hot Wheels. The creators of the game have received a great response from the community of Hot Wheels and they’re so glad they loved playing the game as much as they loved creating it.

Via: Communiqué