Mattei plan, favor and general consensus. But 32% of Italians believe it is a “smoky project”. The survey

Giorgia Meloni launched the proposal for a 5.5 billion euro Mattei plan during the inauguration of the Italy-Africa conference. The majority of the sample is favorable, with 27.6% who believe it is essential to collaborate with African countries and slow down immigration into Europe. A good 30.2% are still in favor but underline the need for a European project with greater resources.

32.6% (majority response) believe that it is a vague project and that it only serves to divert attention from racist policies towards immigrants. Finally, just 5.3% believe that Africa has already received enough aid, which has ended in waste and corruption, and therefore must learn to fend for itself.