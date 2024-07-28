The Mattei Plan marks an important step in strengthening relations between Italy and the African continent, with Italy emerging as a protagonist in space diplomacy and technology. This progress was highlighted by the recent conference on space Italy–Africaheld in Rome, at the Farnesina, and vigorously supported by the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso.

The Mattei Plan and Space Innovation

The Mattei Plan is not only an economic cooperation program, but also a platform for innovation and training, with a strong focus on technology and diplomacy. space. Minister Urso, President of the Interministerial Committee for Space and Aerospace Research Policies, emphasized the importance of this plan to promote sustainable development. “Italy is ready to be the bridge between the African Space Agency and the European Space Agency,” Urso said, showing Italy’s commitment to supporting the African continent.

The Luigi Broglio Space Base in Malindi: A Bridge to the Future

A key element of the Mattei Plan is the space base Louis Broglio of Malindi, Kenya. This site, originally used for launching rockets, has a history dating back 60 years when Italy became the third nation in the world to penetrate the space. Today, the base is set to become a hub for training and education for African countries.

Teodoro Valente, president of theItalian Space Agency (ASI), underlines the importance of the investment in this center. “We are expanding the base with new facilities, including an International Space School and a laboratory for training on cubesats, open to all African countries,” Valente said.

Adolfo Urso

Key pillars: education, space applications and international partnerships

The conference highlighted three key pillars for supporting the space industry: education and training, space applications and services, and international partnerships. In this context, Italy not only presents itself as a meeting point between Europe and Africa, but also as a catalyst for concrete initiatives that can have a direct impact on sustainable development.

Africa’s growing interest in the space sector is evident from the number of satellites launched and under development. “So far, 59 satellites have been launched by 16 African countries and others 125 satellites are under development by 23 countries, with launches planned by 2025“, Valente revealed. These space projects are focused on critical sectors such as agriculture, food and water security, urban planning and disaster management.

In the near future, Africa is positioned to become a significant player on the global stage, with a young and rapidly growing population. growth. In the 2050the continent will be home to 25% of the world’s population, with a large portion of it under the age of 25.

Strategic Partnerships and the Future

Italy’s commitment to Africa is not limited to technology alone, but extends to the creation of a robust and collaborative industrial fabric, which can offer real and concrete opportunities for growth and development.

The conference reinforced these objectives, outlining a clear roadmap for future collaboration. With Italy at the centre of this network, the bridge between Europe and Africa is stronger than ever, promising mutual benefits and a shared commitment to a prosperous and sustainable future.

What impact do you think this cooperation will have in the long term on technological and social development in Africa?