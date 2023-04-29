Work “is a sign of dignity”. And in the face of poor work, “whose remuneration does not allow one to lead a decent existence, it is instead necessary to forcefully affirm the character of work as the first, elementary, constructive way of redistributing the income produced”. These are the words of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella from Reggio Emilia on the occasion of Labor Day which the head of state will not celebrate at the Quirinale this year.

A reminder of employment policy, because “precariousness as a system clashes with the aims of growth and development. Expanding the basis of work, and its quality, must be a constant worry at every level”. In fact, the President of the Republic recalls the role of work also in combating discrimination between men and women, territorial discrimination and discrimination against immigrants. Just as he recalls the need to intervene to combat workplace accidents that “destroy lives”.

“We celebrate the value of May 1st well in advance, in the heart of the Mechatronics district, in Reggio Emilia. After last year, in Udine, this time we anticipate the celebration of Labor Day in a workplace that looks to innovation. A reality that reaffirms the constitutional value of work and underlines, at the same time, how it is confirmed as the engine of growth and social cohesion of the Republic “, the words of Mattarella.

Then on low salaries: “If the figures are worrying and known, and denounce a high rate of inactivity in Italy compared to European parameters, an adequate response can only come from a concrete commitment to collective mobilization that knows how to exploit the great wealth of skills present in our country. Work is a sign of dignity because it is closely linked to each person’s life project”.